PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 419,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.