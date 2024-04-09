PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $188.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

