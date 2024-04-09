PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,814 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 739.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

