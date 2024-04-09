PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,386,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

