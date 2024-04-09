PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Old Point Financial worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPOF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

