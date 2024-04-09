PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. 57,509,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,437,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

