PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

