PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 4.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.88% of PDD worth $5,553,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.77. 2,431,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

