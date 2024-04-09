Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after buying an additional 534,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. 73,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,729. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

