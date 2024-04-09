Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.