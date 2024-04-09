Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$48.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

