PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $90.04, but opened at $92.49. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $91.20, with a volume of 10,149 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,358. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

