Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of DraftKings worth $35,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 4,580,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,170. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.