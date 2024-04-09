Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,584 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ryan Specialty worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 441,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

