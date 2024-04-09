Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,658 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 266,330 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

