Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,536 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PVH worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 612,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,315. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

