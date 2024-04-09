Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 909.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of MasTec worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. 318,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,359. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

