Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 496,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,910. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Axonics’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

