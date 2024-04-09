Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $101.43 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 3.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $101,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,206 shares of company stock worth $116,269,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.3 %

ARES traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.44. 1,204,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

