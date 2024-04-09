Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Triumph Financial worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. 28,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

