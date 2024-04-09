Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 34,104 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. 358,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

