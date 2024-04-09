Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $55.84 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.79. 1,390,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,329. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.58 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

