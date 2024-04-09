Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Boise Cascade worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

