Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,751 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Wabash National worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 196,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

