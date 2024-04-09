Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,309 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of TTD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. 933,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,697. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

