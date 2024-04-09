Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,291 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 429,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

