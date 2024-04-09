Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 23,922 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $55,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

