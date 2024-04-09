Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 49,058 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,058 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $8,186,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ryder System by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ryder System by 174.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.34. 67,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

