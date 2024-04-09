Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 73,150 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,150 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 838,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,778 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

