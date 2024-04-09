Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,694 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. BILL accounts for about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 876,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

