Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,920 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Permian Resources worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 7,197,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,626. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.