Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Price Target Raised to $1.70

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.48. 1,411,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,938. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

