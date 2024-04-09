Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 33,420,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,780,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

