PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 6,296,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

