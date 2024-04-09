Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. 1,635,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

