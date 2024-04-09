PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

