Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

View Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.