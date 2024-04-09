Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

