Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

