Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 627 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 277.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

