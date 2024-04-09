Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $124,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

