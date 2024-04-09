Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

