Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.