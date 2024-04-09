Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 853.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 559,623 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 567,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.