Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.