Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

