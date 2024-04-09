Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

