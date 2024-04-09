Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Prologis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

