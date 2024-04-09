Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $677.42 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

