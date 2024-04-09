Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PIPR
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,883,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,883,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.